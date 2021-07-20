Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 3,629,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,069. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.95 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

