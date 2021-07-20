Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.92. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$12.63, with a volume of 365,382 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

