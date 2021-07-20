Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 103.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 264,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.64. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

