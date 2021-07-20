Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$55.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.52.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.78. 2,109,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,509,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.33. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,011,800. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

