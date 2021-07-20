Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 664,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Canon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after buying an additional 39,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canon by 333,303.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 753,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 151,307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canon by 87.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 159,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. 8,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,154. Canon has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canon will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

