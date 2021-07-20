Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

CAJ stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canon will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Canon by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canon by 8.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

