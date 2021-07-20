Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGC shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

