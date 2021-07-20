Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $278.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.