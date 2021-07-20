Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.17% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $54.07.

