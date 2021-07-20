Capital Analysts LLC Has $465,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

BATS EFG opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

