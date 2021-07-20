Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,214.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $439,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $239.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

