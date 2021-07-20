Capital Analysts LLC Sells 436 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

