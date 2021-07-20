Capstar Financial (CSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $54,375.00. Also, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $36,860.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,640 shares of company stock worth $620,153 and have sold 7,500 shares worth $153,225. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

