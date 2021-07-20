Capstone Mining (CS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Capstone Mining to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter.

CS opened at C$4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CS. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at C$840,786.40. Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,312 shares of company stock worth $5,870,093 over the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

