Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 117,969 Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 117,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

IDN opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

