Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.87.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

