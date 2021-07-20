Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,851,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.04.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

