Captrust Financial Advisors Has $886,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,440 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

