Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 706 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in First Merchants by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.71.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

