Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $651.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

