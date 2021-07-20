Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Up to $56.02

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.02, but opened at $59.03. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 23,793 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.