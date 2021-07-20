Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 3,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 213,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,421. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.48. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

