CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of CARG opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $2,533,920.00. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,337,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,764,577.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,928 shares of company stock valued at $33,470,427 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

