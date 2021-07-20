Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €157.86 ($185.71).

ETR:AFX opened at €174.25 ($205.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €154.98. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €86.30 ($101.53) and a 52 week high of €169.70 ($199.65). The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

