Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $197.51

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $197.51 and last traded at $197.31, with a volume of 11991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.33.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.34.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 60,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

