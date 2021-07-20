Carry (CRE) Hits Market Cap of $53.81 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $53.81 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030168 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00025961 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,792,976 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

