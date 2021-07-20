Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,184,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260,071 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $738,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.05. The stock had a trading volume of 180,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,917. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

