Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.38.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

