Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 40,250 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,016,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.5% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,520.50.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,502.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,411.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.