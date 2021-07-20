Caxton Associates LP Buys 5,528 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.23, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,903 shares of company stock worth $21,604,740. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

