Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.17 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

MNST opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

