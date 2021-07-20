Caxton Associates LP Sells 135,979 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,979 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.