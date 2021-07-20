CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,910 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 580,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CDK Global stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

