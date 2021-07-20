CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Down 30.1% in June

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 413,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $240.12 million, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

