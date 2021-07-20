Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Celanese were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $91.13 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Also, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

