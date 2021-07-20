Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Celanese stock opened at $147.62 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $91.13 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Also, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

