Celer Network Price Tops $0.0205 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $114.81 million and approximately $31.94 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00741252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.