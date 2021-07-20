Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

