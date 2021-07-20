Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

