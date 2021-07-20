Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$15.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

CVE stock opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -36.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

