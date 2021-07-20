Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

CG opened at C$9.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.5964989 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

