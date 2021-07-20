Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 51.20 ($0.67). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 49.31 ($0.64), with a volume of 26,485,792 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

Get Centrica alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.73. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.