Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNBKA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $634.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

