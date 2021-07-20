Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Cervus Equipment stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,427. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.34. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of C$6.75 and a 1-year high of C$17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.