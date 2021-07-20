CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CFBK opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $101.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

