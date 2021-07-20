Champions Oncology (CSBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is set to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSBR opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.53. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

