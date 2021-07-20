ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 632,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $10,454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 311,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.85. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.