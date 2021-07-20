Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 58.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $120.88 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.