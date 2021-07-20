Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.26.

Shares of CHWY opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chewy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

