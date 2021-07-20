Chi Gastoken Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $308,702.78 and approximately $148,438.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

